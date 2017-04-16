Multi-phrase project begins this week on reconstruction of N. Meridian Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Monday, the city of Youngstown will begin to fix N. Meridian Road, so drivers should expect some lane restrictions and delays.

The roadwork will span from N. Mahoning Avenue to the Interstate 680 interchange.

It’s part of a project that will be completed in three phases — the replacement of water lines, the replacement of storm sewers and roadway reconstruction.

The project is expected to take about six months to complete. This N. Meridian Road project is part of a multi-year project set in place by the Ohio Department of Transportation.