DiVieste’s Easter dinner sees large turnout in 25th year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some people didn’t go to houses for Easter dinner. Instead, they went to DiVieste’s Banquet center in Warren.

DiVieste’s had over 600 reservations and 150 walk-ins.

It’s the 25th year of the banquet.

They served Italian favorites and traditional Easter fare.

“It’s nice because we’re just a banquet hall,” said Joseph Divieste, manager. “So we can’t open our doors every day of the week. So when we do this a couple times a year, it’s nice because we have a clientele.”

Families we talked to say it’s a tradition– to spend their Easter with Diviestes.