STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – You can’t celebrate Easter without chocolate bunnies or eggs!

The Giannios Candy Company in Struthers is celebrating the holiday by holding a discounted Easter sale.

All of Giannios’ chocolates and candies will be sold at 50 percent off today until 4 p.m.

Customers lined up before the store opened its doors early Sunday morning to cash in on the deals.