Girard polka bar to re-open with new name, other changes

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Changes are coming to Girard’s popular polka bar Kuzman’s, which is now under new ownership.

First off, when the bar reopens in the coming months, it will no longer be called Kuzman’s, but rather Rolling Mills.

“The name Rolling Mills comes from the first steel mill in this area of Trumbull County and Mahoning County,” new owner Rand Fusselman told WYTV exclusively on Sunday. “It was just across the street from here and it’s called Girard Rolling Mills.”

Kuzman’s closed and was put up for sale in early February after the owner died. Her husband passed away in 2010 — and the two had owned the bar since the 1970’s

Fusselman got the keys to the building in mid-March and immediately went to work. He will soon retire from Delphi and says the bar will be his life after retirement.

“I’m looking for something to do,” he said. “I’m not ready to do nothing all the time.”

There will be more changes to the bar other than just the name.

Fusselman said the inside is going to look different, as he’s currently in the process of changing the paint, the carpet and the theme of the bar and restaurant.

There’s a new menu, too.

Also, while people knew Kuzman’s for the polka, that may change a bit as well.

“The ballroom part,” Fusselman said. “We’re going to bring in more venues — some country bands, maybe some more modern pop bands, things like that.”

Fusselman said he has had some setbacks in getting the place ready to open. The building had a leaky roof and the plumbing also needed repaired.

There is no official reopening date yet.