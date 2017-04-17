3 arrested after fight, stabbing at Warren grocery store

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said four people were involved in a fight at a Warren grocery store, which escalated into one woman getting stabbed and hit in the face with a padlock.

Police were called to the Save-A-Lot store on N. Park Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Ronald Butler screaming that a man inside had just stabbed his girlfriend, Nikeisha Pruitt. He then led an officer into the store and pointed to 47-year-old Darrian Reed, who he identified as the attacker.

A store clerk handed the officer a folding pocket knife, which the clerk said Reed used to stab Pruitt.

Reed and another suspect, Mandi Hopkins, told police that Pruitt and her family had “jumped” Hopkins’ daughter last summer and there had been ongoing issues ever since. Hopkins said she was shopping with Reed when Pruitt came into the store and accused her of talking about her, according to a police report. The report said Hopkins told the officer that Pruitt began to swing at her, so she swung a keychain containing a padlock in self-defense.

Police said the keychain reportedly hit Pruitt in the head.

While Hopkins and Pruitt were fighting, Reed told police that Butler began throwing large glass jars at him, the report said. Reed said he took out the knife in self-defense but he denied stabbing Pruitt, saying the injury happened after she was hit in the head with the padlock.

An officer reviewed surveillance video from the store and saw Hopkins push Pruitt away from her, which started the fight, according to the report. Police said Reed was swinging at knife at Butler, who was throwing things at Reed.

Police said Reed then stabbed Pruitt in the head while Hopkins swung the padlock, also hitting Pruitt in the head with it.

Reed and Hopkins were arrested and taken to Trumbull County Jail, each charged with felonious assault.

Butler was charged with disorderly conduct.