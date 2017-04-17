Commander of Trumbull Co. drug task force to be replaced

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is making a big change in how it deals with drugs by replacing the commander of the county’s task force.

Jeff Orr has been the commander of the Trumbull-Ashtabula Law Enforcement Task Force for 20 years.

Sheriff Paul Monroe said Orr’s last day will May 1 and that his replacement will be announced soon.

As far as why, all Monroe would say was there were “philosophical differences” on how the task force should be run.

Orr questioned why more wasn’t being done to investigate the 104 heroin deaths from last year.

He agreed there are “philosophical differences” between himself and Monroe, but said it’s not about the two of them — it’s about the opiate problem in Trumbull County.