Garbage truck overturns on Route 711 ramp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A garbage truck overturned Monday on the Route 711 ramp onto Interstate 680.

The accident happened about 3 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Drivers wanting to exit south from Route 711 to I-680 south must exit I-680 north and get off at Meridian Road and re-enter the highway south from there.

Drivers on I-680 south wanting to get on Route 711 north must get off on Madison Avenue to Route 422 then to Route 711.

ODOT spokesperson Brent Kovacs said the ramp will most likely be closed until noon Monday.