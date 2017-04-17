John Mellencamp to perform at Canfield Fair

Related Coverage Covelli Centre management team to book 2017 Canfield Fair acts

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – JAC Management Group has announced its headline act for the Canfield Fair.

John Mellencamp will perform with special guest Carlene Carter.

The rock singer-songwriter’s popular songs include “Jack and Diane,” “Hurts so Good” and “Pink Houses.” His 23rd full-length album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, is set for release April 28.

Carter is the daughter of June Carter and her first husband, Carl Smith. Her country hits include “Every Little Thing” and “I Fell in Love.” She is also featured on Mellencamp’s new album.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales begin online Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $99.50.

Tickets can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com, the Ticketmaster Mobile app or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Beginning April 24, tickets may also be purchased at the Canfield Fair Administration building. Go to www.canfieldfair.com for details.

Each ticket purchased online will receive a free copy of Sad Clowns & Hillbillies.

The show is being produced by JAC Live. It is the first time that Covelli Centre’s management team has partnered with the Canfield Fair to book music acts.