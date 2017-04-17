McAvoy strikes out 14; Newton Falls prevails

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Dylan McAvoy struck out 14 in Newton Falls’ 6-3 win at home this evening over Campbell Memorial. McAvoy allowed 3 earned runs in his first two innings as the Tigers’ trailed 3-2 in the fifth inning. McAvoy tossed the complete game and permitted 6 hits with 2 walks.

Hayden Gazda finished 2 for 3 for the Tigers while driving in 4 runs. Adam Honeycutt also had a pair of hits. David Hukari scored 3 runs and Hayden Sherwood came across the plate twice.

For Campbell Memorial, Laz Lebron had two hits. Junior Marc Elash drove in two runs.

Tomorrow, the Red Devils will host Newton Falls.