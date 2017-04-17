Niles shooting defendant sentenced to spend week in jail

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The defendant accused of shooting a woman in Niles will spend a week in jail.

Edward Culler appeared in Niles Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing, where he pleaded no contest to negligible assault — a reduced charge.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 53 of which were suspended. He was also ordered to pay a $200 fine plus court costs.

Culler was arrested last week after the shooting, which was initially reported to Niles Police as a domestic incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital but she was expected to be OK.