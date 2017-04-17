Nugget of Knowledge: April the Giraffe

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Weather school and Easter myth

-friday we talked about April the giraffe..who became viral on facebook..as people waited for her to go into labor

-the animal adventure park..where April lives..has had the live stream up since late February, but she took her time

-saturday, she finally gave birth to a baby boy

Fun Giraffe Facts

-giraffes are the tallest land animals…

-they’re so tall..they can look into a second-story apartment window

-their necks are 6 feet long..and weigh about 600 pounds

-their legs are also 6 feet long..and even though the back legs look shorter than the front, they’re all about the same length

-A giraffe’s feet are the size of a dinner plate… 12 inches across!

-there is only one species of giraffe..but there are some sub-species

-the different sub-species can be identified by their spots..some look like oak leaves..and other look more square

-some zoologists think a giraffe’s spots are for camoflauge

-as for the baby giraffe…he hasn’t been named yet

-there will be an online contest where people can vote

-some suggestions coming in online are Harpursville..that’s the town where the zoo is

-others are Miracle… Or Patience

