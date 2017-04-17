Several locals participating in Boston Marathon

Chelsea Simeon Published:
Elite men runners lead the field in thee the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Several local racers are participating in this year’s Boston Marathon.

The following local residents are registered to participate in Monday’s race:

  • Zachary Bloss, 34, of Beloit, Ohio
  • Jonathan Bolha, 35, of Youngstown, Ohio
  • Phillip Hovanic, 58, of Salem, Ohio
  • Emma Lunne, 22, of Canfield, Ohio
  • Sandra Manley, 47, of Youngstown, Ohio
  • Jackie Pfeiffer, 38, of Liberty Township, Ohio
  • Erik Reed, 28, of East Liverpool, Ohio
  • Christine Russo, 51, of Canfield, Ohio
  • Wendy Russo, 45, of Canfield, Ohio
  • Natalie Thomas, 27, of Niles, Ohio
  • Robert Vogt, Jr., 33, of Salem, Ohio
  • Megan McNear, 32, of Negley, Ohio
  • Tommy McNear, 40, of Negley, Ohio
  • Janie Crowl, 58, Salem, Ohio
  • Jacob Smith, 41, of Greenville, Pennsylvania
  • John Armstrong, 51, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
  • Brian Buchan, 43, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
  • Courtney Mark, 61, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
  • Kimberly Hohman, 39, of Grove City, Pennsylvania
  • Jodie Mohnkern, 44, of Mercer, Pennsylvania
  • Angela Taylor, 35, of Mercer, Pennsylvania
  • Kelsey Wallace, 23, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

The 121st race got underway Monday morning. Check WKBN.com for updates and race results or search for the racers on the Boston Marathon’s website. 

.

Related Posts