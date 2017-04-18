Community donates to help boy with epilepsy, autism get service dog

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A sixth grader from South Range is one step closer to getting his own service dog after the New Middletown community came together to raise money.

Tom Klim was browsing Facebook a few months ago when something caught his eye — a donation page for 12-year-old David Singleton to help him get a service dog.

David suffers from autism and epilepsy.

“I knew that we could help so I reached out to his mom and let her know I was going to bring it to our club,” Tom said.

Kristyn, David’s mother, said it made her cry.

“I was so overwhelmed, so grateful. Just truly overwhelmed by the whole thing.”

A service dog will be able to detect seizures, help David navigate around, and provide the comfort he needs.

“This dog is going to be a true blessing to him. It’s going to offer stability with movement, with motor things, and also companionship,” Kristyn said.

It’s costly, though — upwards of $25,000.

Tom and his service group, the New Middletown Lions Club, presented David and his family with a $2,500 check at St. Paul the Apostle Church Tuesday night. It was met with a standing ovation.

When asked why he’s excited about getting a service dog, David only expressed more excitement.

“Because I’m pumped about it!”

Kristyn said the dog will be a welcome addition to the family.