MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WYTV) – Jordyn Kenneally led Ursuline past Ocean City (NJ), 2-1, in the Myrtle Beach Grandstrand Classic. Kenneally not only came away with a pair of hits and two runs scored while posting the win after going 5 2/3 innings and striking out 5 batters (allowed one walk and a hit).

Keani Hindle had the Raiders’ lone hit which was a double.

Tomorrow, Ursuline will play at North Myrtle Beach against Greenbrier East at noon.