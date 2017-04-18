Nugget of Knowledge: Jelly beans

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: April the giraffe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

You can enjoy jelly beans that taste like banana, cherries and lemons but also black pepper, earwax, worms and worse….rotten egg, skunk spray and canned dog food.

How can companies such as Jelly Belly do that?

Jelly Belly uses a machine called a gas chromatograph.

Let’s say you want a rotten egg tatse…the scientists put a rotten egg into the machine and the machine disolves it or heats it and analyzes the chemical makeup of the gas that comes out.

It can then create a tastate modeled on that gas.

The company decideda few years ago to add a new bean called Stinky Socks…so one scientist aged his own socks in a sealed plastic bag for a couple of weeks, put the socks in the gas chromatograph, which came up with the socks’ flavor makeup.

Once a new jelly bean flavor is ready, it goes through taste testing trials to get the flavor just right, and adjustments are made based on that feedback.

The vomit tasting bean actually came from spoiled cheese on an old pizza.

