Report: Youngstown man tried to burn house down after fight with wife

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is in Mahoning County Jail without bond, accused of trying to burn down his house after a fight with his wife.

Police went to the Wells Court home on Monday evening and ordered Michael Crytzer, Sr. out of the house.

Police said he had set the curtains on fire at the home. His wife told police that he was upset when she came home from work late and believed she was being unfaithful, according to a police report.

She told police that Crytzer would have killed her if she was not holding her grandchild at the time, the report said.

A neighbor heard the yelling and ran over, wrestling with Crytzer and forcing him onto the porch. The woman then escaped with the child until police arrived.

Police said Crytzer was highly intoxicated at the time of his arrest and threatened officers by saying they would be “laying dead in the streets” one day.

He is charged with aggravated arson.