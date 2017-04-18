Titus K’s 15; McDonald softball improves to 9-0

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – Cheyenne Titus struck out 15 batters in McDonald’s 6-0 victory over Western Reserve. Titus tossed a complete game win while allowing only two hits and not walking a batter. Titus also had the game’s lone extra base hit (double) while finishing the contest with 2 hits and an RBI.

Megan Ward reached base four times (3 by walk and a single) while scoring three times for the Devils. McDonald improves to 9-0 on the season.

Arianna Gregorino and Haleigh Platt each had singles for Western Reserve.

Tomorrow, McDonald travels to Berlin Center to face Reserve.