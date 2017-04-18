Youngstown subscription service brings fresh produce to your table

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation’s (YNDC) Iron Roots Urban Farm is starting a new program this year called Community Supported Agriculture.

The idea behind the program is for the community to come together and invest in the farm. At the beginning of the year, members pay an upfront fee that will cover the costs for the growing season.

By investing in the program through a subscription, customers will get locally-grown produce all summer. The subscription lasts for 20 weeks from June 13 through October 31. Each week, shareholders get five to seven different seasonal items. The cost to join the program is $650 – about $33 per week.

Pickup locations are at the Warren Farmer’s Market, Idora Farmer’s Market, and Catullo Prime Meats in Boardman.

“It’s got a pretty wide variety that is going to change each week based on what is in season, what’s fresh and what’s the best quality for the week,” said Liberty Avila, Land Reuse director for YNDC.

Avila said the program is a commitment to eating healthy with the freshest food possible – basically farm to table.

“Having it grown here and knowing where it came from, especially if it’s organic, you know you can’t go wrong,” said Steven Gatte, Youngstown resident.

The Community Supported Agriculture not only helps bring fresh foods to the table but also helps the economy by providing jobs.

“It’s going to allow us to really grow our farming options as well as employ people,” Avila said. “This model really lets us invest in the farm and lets you invest in the farm so you can be part of the revitalization in Youngstown and eat healthier and feed your families.”

The goal is to have 100 shareholders signed up for the service. Right now, there are 25.

The deadline to apply for the program is June 2.

For more information on Community Supported Agriculture and Iron Roots Urban Farm, call (330) 480-0423. Use extension 2 or ask for Liberty Avila.