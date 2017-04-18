YSU baseball can’t overcome slow start in loss to Kent State

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Kent State’s first four batters of the game scored, and the Golden Flashes used their fast start to beat the Youngstown State baseball team 6-3 on Tuesday evening at Eastwood Field.

Nico Padovan and Lorenzo Arcuri both had two hits, and Anthony Rohan had the only other one for the Penguins. YSU’s bullpen limited the Golden Flashes to two runs on eight hits over the final eight innings.

The Golden Flashes started the game with back-to-back singles, and Dylan Rosa followed with a two-run double. Pete Schuler then hit a two-run double later in the inning to make the score 4-0.

YSU reliever Alex Bellardini blanked Kent State in the second through fifth innings to keep the Penguins in the game, but they got no closer than 4-1 in the third. With two outs in the bottom of the third, Rohan singled and scored on Arcuri’s double.

Kent State added two runs in the top of the sixth to extend its lead to 6-1, but Youngstown State answered with its own two runs in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to three again. Arcuri led off with a single, Shane Willoughby followed with a walk, and Padovan brought them in with a one-out single. Alex Larivee then hit a hard grounder up the middle that the Golden Flashes reliever Zach Schultz converted into a 1-4-3 double play to end the inning.

YSU’s only other baserunner the rest of the game was a leadoff walk in the ninth.

In addition to Bellardini’s scoreless outing, Dion Felger, Joel Hake and Zack Minney each went unscathed out of the bullpen.

Mason Mamarella went 3-for-5 at the top of Kent State’s lineup, and the top three hitters in the order combined to go 7-for-15 at the plate. Nick Kanavas also had three hits for the Golden Flashes.

Youngstown State will host Bowling Green on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information