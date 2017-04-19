DeFalco paces Niles to 12-1 start

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Marco DeFalco tossed 5 shutout innings as Niles defeated Struthers, 10-0., at Cene Park. DeFalco struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter as he permitted just 3 hits. Marco also had a pair of hits – including a triple – as he also scored twice. Number 6 is now 3-0 has hasn’t allowed an earned run through 28 innings pitched (0.00 ERA).

The Red Dragons’ leadoff hitter, Tre Martin, had a game-high 3 hits and drove in 2 runs. Corbin Foy also registered two hits in the game.

For Struthers, Stephen Mistovich, Jared Lazcko and J.D. Hall all had singles.

Niles (12-1) returns home to face Brookfield tomorrow. The Wildcats will welcome Champion tomorrow.