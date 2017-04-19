Dr. Shayesteh: Obesity linked to bad sex



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Obesity has been known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and inflammatory diseases, among others. Research now shows that it also significantly changes your hormones.

As body fat increases due to obesity, it activates an enzyme called aromatase, which converts testosterone into estrogen.

What effects does aromatase have on sex life? What other health problems does it lead to?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the link between obesity and bad sex.

Click here for a complete list of nutrition segments with Dr. Shayesteh.