Eliminated in 2011, Chaney High athletics to return soon



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Chaney High School athletics are going to return in the coming years.

A reorganization of the Youngstown City Schools in 2011 eliminated sports at Chaney. But with the school system reconfiguring once again, the Cowboys are coming back to represent the city’s west side.

The target date for this to happen is 2019 since schedules are under contract for the next two seasons.

Veteran coach Rick Shepas has been brought on as an athletic advisor. He’s primarily working to bring back football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, track, baseball, and softball.

Shepas is working closely with the All-American Conference, along with fellow city school Youngstown East. The goal is for Chaney to join the AAC and a vote will likely happen in the next few weeks.

Another important undertaking will be to bring sports to Youngstown’s middle schools to serve as a feeder system. Research on student interest is currently taking place.

Shepas has already had success identifying passionate coaches that would be successful working within the city. He said he wants to do this “the right way.”

Chaney has produced some of the best football players the Valley has to offer. The list includes:

Frank Sinkwich, a Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP

Matt Cavanaugh, a three-time Super Bowl champion and a national title winner at the University of Pittsburgh

Michael Zordich, an All-American at Penn State who played 12 years in the NFL

Jerry Olsavsky, who played in the NFL for nine years with the Steelers

Brad Smith, an all-state quarterback who broke records at Missouri and spent nine years in the NFL

