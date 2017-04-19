Police chase from Pa. to Ohio ends in Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County Jail after a police chase Tuesday from Interstate 80 in Shenango Township to downtown Youngstown where he crashed.

According to a police report, the chase began about 7 p.m. on I-80 in Shenango Township after Paul Hill, 50, of Youngstown, drove through the median at a turnaround for emergency vehicles. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper attempted to pull Hill over, but he took off, according to the report.

Police followed Hill for several miles and across several state routes before finally driving onto Route 422 and into downtown Youngstown where he crashed into a vehicle and kept going and then hit another vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Street and Fifth Avenue. Hill got out of his vehicle at this point and was taken into custody.

Several charges are pending against Hill in Pennsylvania and Ohio, including fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.