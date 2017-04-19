Public invited to meeting for new park in Braceville Twp.

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County MetroParks is looking to add another park in Braceville Township. A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to get public input.

The park system wants to buy five acres of land next to the Eagle Creek Wetlands.

In order for parks board to apply for a grant to purchase the land, they must hold a public meeting to gauge public support.

The 141-acre proposed park will be on Nelson Mosier Road and include 44 acres of wetlands. The grant will allow the parks services to purchase five acres and then the Western Reserve Land Conservatory will donate 136 acres. However, the land will not be donated unless the grant is approved.

“Property was previous logged, so there are paths in the property that we will just turn into walking trails that were created when they were logged,” said Zachary Svette, operations director for Trumbull County MetroParks.

The park will be what is called a “passive park,” which means you won’t see your typical playgrounds or ball fields like an active park has. It will have nature trails where people can hike or walk in the woods and wetlands.

Svette said this is only step one. There is still a lot of paperwork to complete, so it is likely that the park won’t begin construction until 2019.

The public information meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the Trumbull County MetroParks Office, 2nd Floor, 185 E. Market St., Warren.