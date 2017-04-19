Schiavoni steps down as Ohio Senate minority leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) resigned his leadership position, effective next week, to concentrate on his campaign for governor.

The members of the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus unanimously elected Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights to replace him as Minority Leader.

“It’s been an honor to serve as Minority Leader for the past three years,” said Senator Schiavoni. “I am proud of how our caucus has fought to give all Ohioans a fair shot and stood up for our schools and communities in the face of Republican budget cuts. Together, we have been a strong voice for millions of Ohioans at the Statehouse and I know that will continue under Senator Yuko’s leadership.”

Senator Yuko will take over as the Senate’s highest-ranking Democrat on April 26, the date of the next Senate session.

“I am grateful that my colleagues have given me the opportunity to serve as their leader,” said Senator Yuko. “We have a great team and we’ll work hard every day to protect working families, promote access to quality health care and improve Ohio’s economy. During the upcoming budget debate in the Senate, we will fight to ensure our schools and communities have the resources they need and deserve.”

Senator Yuko represents the 25th Senate District, which includes the eastern portion of Cuyahoga County and part of Lake County. He spent 25 years as a union organizer before he joined the General Assembly, first as a member of the House of Representatives in 2005 and then as a Senator in 2015.

Senator Schiavoni, who served as Minority Leader since December of 2013, will continue to represent the Mahoning Valley and the 33rd Senate District.

“I look forward to serving on committees again, hearing testimony from Ohioans and working on more legislation to help the citizens of this state,” added Senator Schiavoni.