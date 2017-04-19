Trumbull County Sheriff names new commander of drug task force

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The future of Trumbull County’s drug and crime task force is in new hands.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe announced that Tony Villanueva will be commander of the Trumbull-Ashtabula Law Enforcement Task. He has been working as a detective at the Howland Police Department.

Lt. Jeff Orr was replaced as commander due to “philosophical differences” on how the task force should be run. Monroe said what the task force has been doing has failed, and major changes needed to be made, including speeding up drug arrests.

Orr had been commander for the past 20 years.