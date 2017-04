SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – The Lawrence Village Plaza in Shenango Township is going up for auction.

The previous owners of the plaza stopped making payments on the property so the bank ordered an online auction.

The plaza was first built in 1960. Stores include Kmart, a fitness studio and hair salon.

The online auction will be May 8-10, and the starting bid is $1.2 million.

More details on the auction are available on the auction website, ten-x.com.