Fire damages house in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Investigators are looking into how a fire started at a house in Sharon that nearly destroyed the structure.

Firefighters were called about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to a house on Madison Street.

A neighbor said he heard crackling from the fire and called 911.

People live in the house but no one was home at the time.

Crews were called back out to the house about 6:30 a.m. when an area of the upstairs rekindled and flames were seen shooting out from the roof. The scene was cleared about an hour later.