NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s room in the garden for every flower, but one tulip garden is filling the heart of a wife.

Sixty-nine-year-old Dennis Orr had 2,000 tulips planted in North Jackson to celebrate his 45 years with his wife. He sent in a photo of he and his wife, Lucille, standing in their sea of tulips at the corner of Mahoning Avenue and State Route 45.

That’s a lot of soil and a lot of love.

Happy anniversary to the Orrs!