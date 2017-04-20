Nugget of Knowledge: Power of Chocolate

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Jelly beans

Can chocolate make you happy?

Yes…and chemists tell us why.

It contains tryptophan….that’s an amino acid that the brain uses to make serotonin…and that stuff makes you feel good.

It also has phenylethylalanine (fee-nal ethil ala nine).

This is a chemical that combines with dopamine to produce feelings of attraction, excitement and even some nervousness…pleasant nervousness as though you’re falling in love.

This chemical, phenylethylalanine is also an anti-depressant.

And last but not least, you’ll find theobromine in chocolate, a stimulant that works alongside caffeine to produce a kind of chocolate high.

Dark chocolate is best: the higher cocoa content provides high concentrations of antioxidants called flavonoids, which help prevent cancers, protect your blood vessels, promote cardiac health and counteract high blood pressure.

