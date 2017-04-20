Police arrest teen accused of escaping from Youngstown Juvenile Justice Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The teenager that police say escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown is now in custody.

Jeremy Britton was arrested Thursday at a home on Salt Springs Road. He was taken into custody unharmed.

He will be charged with escape in addition to the aggravated robbery charge that he was being held for.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old suspect hopped over a 20-foot tall barbed-wire fence at the JJC during recreation on Wednesday. He then forced a woman out of her Cadillac near Youngstown State University and drove down the railroad tracks near Hubbard Road.

Britton ditched the vehicle near a wooded area in Liberty and ran away from police.

Police searched for him all day Wednesday and today.