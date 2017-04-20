Police: Dad overdoses in Warren with 7-month-old in car

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are investigating an incident where they say they found the father of an infant passed out in the parking lot of a convenience store in Warren while he had his 7-month-old son with him.

Officers were called about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to Rocky’s AM PM Market, 1744 W. Market St. on reports of two males passed out in a vehicle with an infant.

When police arrived, they found a witness attempting to pour milk in the mouth of the driver and it appeared that milk had already been poured on the passenger, both were unresponsive, according to a police report.

Officers administered naloxone to both men. The driver responded and became alert but the passenger did not. Emergency crews continued to treat the passenger as he lay on the ground outside of the vehicle. They were ultimately able to revive him, the report stated.

The driver told police he had his son with him, but the child had already been taken inside the store where he was being cared for. Police noted that the father did not know the child was gone, the report stated.

The investigation is ongoing.