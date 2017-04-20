Report: Apple TV, lobster tails and steaks found in chase suspect’s car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who police say led them on a chase from Mercer County to downtown Youngstown where he crashed into another vehicle had several stolen items in his car, according to a police report.

Paul Hill, 50, ran from police after he was caught Tuesday turning around on I-80 in Shenango Township in the median reserved for emergency vehicle, according to a police report.

The chase went on for several miles and into downtown Youngstown where Hill crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Street and Fifth Avenue.

A search of Hill’s vehicle uncovered several suspected stolen items, according to a police report. Police seized an Apple TV, a hard drive, 4 lobster tails, 3 packages of shrimp, 5 steaks, and a loaf of bread. Three of the electronics seized still had security devices on them, the report stated.

Hill is facing several charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania including receiving stolen property, theft, fleeing and eluding police, and several traffic violations.