State organization stops in Youngstown to discuss technology

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A statewide organization made a stop in Youngstown on Thursday.

It’s called the Ohio Federal Research Network, or OFRN.

The organization stopped by the Youngstown Business Incubator to talk to people with a goal of funding research that can help develop technology that can help the Air Force or the Navy.

Currently, a professor at Youngstown State University is part of the research for magnetic materials.

Joe Shaw, project manager at OFRN, said that can all trickle down to businesses to help economic development in the state.

“There is a lot of crossover potential, and that’s part of our challenge, to find those companies that might think that they could be part of this but could really gain a lot of value from becoming part of this,” he said.

This was just one stop the organization is making around the state to spread the word. It has been to Kent State University and plans to head to Ohio University as well.