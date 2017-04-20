Student Athlete: Morgan Meyer

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Morgan Meyer is the complete package at LaBrae…leader, star athlete, and top-notch student.

She’s a senior captain in ALL three of her sports…basketball, volleyball, and softball.

“Oh i’m a very competitive person, I hate losing,” said Meyer. “I hate failing so whenever I do fail or lose I work ten times harder to make sure my team comes out on top the next game.”

Morgan will do whatever it takes to win on the softball field…that’s all she’s ever known. Morgan said she gets her toughness from her 2 brothers and 8 cousins…they’re all boys.

“I’m the only girl so they’ve helped me to push myself and I know that cry-babying isn’t going to get me anywhere so I just have to work hard.”

All of Morgan’s hard work has paid off at LaBrae. She’s a 4 year starter in not only softball, but also volleyball, and basketball. What’s even more impressive…she’s a 1st team All Conference player in all 3 sports.

“I think it’s a pretty great accomplishment but I know I’ve been working hard since whenever I was little. My family has been pushing me forever so it just pays off in the end.”

Morgan will graduate with 12 varsity letters. Off the field, she ranks 7th in her class with a 3.7 GPA, and serves as secretary of National Honor Society.

“My schoolwork has definitely been able to get me through all of my sports,” said Meyer. “I’ve been at the advanced level each year so it’s been hard. But being able to balance it and not playing sports would…I don’t know what I’d do with my life.”