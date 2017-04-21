“Celebrate Recovery” service planned at Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local church is hosting an event this weekend to reach out to those who are struggling with drug addiction.

Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church is hosting several services over the next couple of months as part of its “Bridge Building Series.”

On Sunday, the “Celebrate Recovery” service focuses on addiction and celebrating recovery.

Special guests will be speaking, including judges, city and county leaders, police, and those struggling with addiction.

The event is open to the public.

Guy Sebastian is one of the organizers of the “Celebrate Recovery” service. He says addiction is more than just drugs and alcohol.

“On a deeper level, it involves obsessive and compulsive behaviors. It deals a lot with hurts, hangups and habits that have been with us long before we ever picked up. We are going to focus on the solution rather than just the problem,” Sebastian said.

Pastor Shawn Tyson said he hopes those who attend the service are inspired to recover by faith, hope and courage.

“When they come to this church, they will see a group of people who have been through and going through the process of recovery,” Tyson said.

“Celebrate Recovery” begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mount Calvery Pentecostal Church, 1812 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown.