Is your recycling doing more harm than good?

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – We all know recycling is good for the environment, but The Green Team’s Kim Lewis said we could be recycling all wrong.

“The biggest obstacle facing recycling is and always has been contamination.”

Celebrating Earth Day is a daily commitment for many. It’s not just about raising awareness once a year, but taking active steps to help keep the world healthy. Regular recycling can be a big help.

However, the value of recycled material has dropped over the last six years because of contamination at recycling plants. The wrong materials are being put in recycling bins.

“We actually had a source separated system. Everybody put their glass in one, and their plastic, and papers, and cans in others. There was more education with that system and people felt a sense of responsibility to do it correctly,” Lewis said.

Certain things can’t be recycled — like hoses, mesh doors, and needles. If they are thrown in with the other recyclables, it could be dangerous.

“This shuts down the whole line — it stops everything — and then they have to call the health department and they have to make sure nobody was injured. I mean, this is serious,” Lewis said.

In Mahoning County, residents can request a free recycling bin for The Green Team to pick up at the end of their driveway each week by calling 330-740-2060. Items placed in these bins do not need to be separated. Double-check your bins to make sure they only contain accepted materials:

Paper Newsprint Catalogs Magazines Ads Paperboard Shredded paper Junk mail Wrapping paper Greeting cards Paperback books Phone books Computer paper Envelopes Aseptic packaging **Corrugated cardboard and hardcover books are NOT accepted

Metal food and beverage cans **Pesticide containers, paint cans, aerosols, and any other non-food containers are NOT accepted

Glass bottles and jars **Light bulbs, eyeglasses, drinking glasses, window panes, and broken glass are NOT accepted

Plastics (Most plastic containers are okay as long as they’re #1 – #7 plastics) Milk jugs Pop bottles Detergent containers Cleaning product containers Cups Juice cartons CD cases **Tubs, buckets, automotive fluid containers, plastics that don’t have the #1 – #7 symbol, broken containers, hangers, and plastic grocery bags are NOT accepted

**Styrofoam is NOT accepted

In Trumbull County, check to see if the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District offers a curbside pickup program in your area.

If you don’t have or want your own recycling bin, you can still leave recyclable items at several drop-off locations across the area: