Truck flips after accident on Belmont Avenue in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A Chevy Silverado flipped on its side after an accident involving another car on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.
The accident happened just before 2:15 p.m. Friday in front of the Giant Eagle.
Police and fire officials are at the scene while the road is cleared.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Three people — including two children — from the car were taken to the hospital with what appears to be minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured, according to investigators.