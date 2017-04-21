Truck flips after accident on Belmont Avenue in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A Chevy Silverado flipped on its side after an accident involving another car on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

The accident happened just before 2:15 p.m. Friday in front of the Giant Eagle.

Police and fire officials are at the scene while the road is cleared.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Three people — including two children — from the car were taken to the hospital with what appears to be minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured, according to investigators.