Warren police investigating robbery at Best Western Park Hotel

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a robbery at the Best Western Park Hotel.

The robbery happened just after midnight Friday.

Two employees reported that they were robbed by two men. One of the men had a gun, according to a police report.

The employees said the men demanded money and then ran away with some cash from the hotel.

A man matching the description of one of the suspects was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an unrelated charge. He has not been charged with the robbery at this time.

That robber was described as a tall white man, about 6’3″ tall and about 30 years of age. An employee said he was a “bulky” man and had a tattoo on his neck and a bruise on his face. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head.

The other robber was described as a skinny black man, approximately 5’4″ tall and appearing to be in his mid-20s. The man had a dark complexion and spoke with a Haitian accent. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and black shorts.

Police said a black BB gun was found in the parking lot near the hotel. It was broken and appeared to have been dropped.