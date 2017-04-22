Inspiring Minds boasts perfect graduation rate



GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Inspiring Minds organization is celebrating 11 years of impacting teens in the Mahoning Valley.

Saturday night, hundreds of students, families, alumni, businesses and community members packed the Metroplex Expo in Girard for IM’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Since 2006, Inspiring Minds has served more than 2,000 students, visited 70 cities in 15 states and toured over 70 colleges and explored more than 60 companies across the country.

Organizers proudly announced that for the last 11 years, 100 percent of IM students have graduated high school and continued their education at college or with the armed forces.