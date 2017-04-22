Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership full-go for Earth Day



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local groups got in on the Earth Day action Saturday.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership had crews out in five different locations in the Valley — including at the Giving Tree Children’s Learning Garden.

Volunteers said regardless of Earth Day, they’d still be out because there’s work to be done.

“Earth Day is at a really good time and we really lucked out this year because we had good weather,” said Mikenna McClurg of TNP. “We just wanted to get a jump start on summer since it’s right around the corner.”