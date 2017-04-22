Youngstown Flea is back for 2017 season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Flea is not necessarily a “flea market,” but an event that celebrates the community, creates business opportunities, raises awareness about revitalization and is an opportunity for family fun.

The event, called “Market For Makers,” occurs once per month in the downtown area. This market is dedicated to local and regional vendors of hand-made, antique and re-purposed items, such as wooden or metal furniture, vintage clothing and other collectibles.

Derrick McDowell won a Hometown Hero award for creating The Youngstown Flea.

The Market for Makers opens today at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. It is located at 110 Freeman Alley, next to the Covelli Centre, where admission and parking are free.

The Youngstown Flea will host events this year on April 22, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16 and October 14.

Check out The Youngstown Flea’s website to see which vendors are participating this year.

WYTV’s Katie Dugan went to The Youngstown Flea last year for three of her Daybreak Nation on Location specials: