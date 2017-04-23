Canfield Community Band performs annual spring concert

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Community Band had it’s annual spring concert Sunday afternoon, and it’s about more than just the music.

They’re called the Canfield Community Band, but the musicians are from all over the Valley.

Those in attendance heard classics like Shenandoah and songs from the Sound of Music. It was free to get in, but they asked you gave food or money to give to the needy.

“We partnered with Operation Blessing, which runs through some churches in Canfield,” said Leann Rich, Canfield Community Band President. “They collect food and household staples to distribute to needy families in Mahoning County.”

Students from Crestview High School were specials guests of the band today.