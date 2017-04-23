Llamas, alpacas help collect money for Harvest for Hunger campaign

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Llamas and alpacas helped raise money Sunday afternoon for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Lucky Llamas 4-H Club put its animals on display to help collect money for the food bank’s Harvest for Hunger campaign.

The animals and their caregivers were outside the Family Farm and Home store in Austintown.

To pet the animals, all you had to do was donate.

“It’s kind of an attention-draw. You can come and see the animals and you can always donate here. It’s just fun to see the animals out here, so it just brings people in,” said the club’s president, Sam Colonna.

The club has been doing this event since 2003 and since then they have raised more than $4,000. This has allowed the food bank to distribute more than $47,000 worth of food to families in the Valley.