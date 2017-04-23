Poland’s Fire Capt. Don Zimmerman loses battle with pancreatic cancer

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Captain Don Zimmerman of the Poland Fire District lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, April 19.

Zimmerman, age 64, was captain of Poland’s Station 93 under the Western Reserve Joint Fire District.

Lt. Tony Tucci, who worked under Zimmerman, said Zimmerman’s funeral will be held at the Poland United Methodist Church this Monday at 11 a.m.

Following the funeral will be a proper fireman’s funeral/memorial, which will take him to Pulaski, Pennsylvania to be laid to rest with his family.

Calling hours are Sunday night from 4-7 p.m.

The Poland Fire District – WRJFD Facebook page posted about Zimmerman’s passing, saying, “He was a leader, mentor and friend to all. He will be missed by all. RIP our Brother.”