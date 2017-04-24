Columbiana County crash sparks major car fire

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A car and a box truck collided in Unity Township, causing the car to catch fire.

Heavy black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the area just before 3 p.m. Monday. The accident happened at the intersection of OH-165 and Heck Road.

According to investigators at the scene, the driver of the box truck was headed on west on Heck Road when he blew the stop sign. The truck then crashed into the car, which was headed north on 165.

The two vehicles ended up about 500 feet from where they first made contact.

The driver of the car managed to escape and was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center’s Boardman campus for treatment.

Traffic is still moving, but Mahoning County HAZMAT is cleaning up fuel that spilled.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges could be filed against the driver of the truck.