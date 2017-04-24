JFK’s Lee tosses no-hitter against Cleveland Central Catholic

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren JFK’s Ryan Lee tossed a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Cleveland Central Catholic Monday night. He tossed five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Lee was also a force at the plate for the Eagles, finishing the game 2-2 with 5 RBI’s and a pair of walks.

Ryan Galle, Greg Valent, Joe MIllard, and Niall McGee also each drove in a run in the victory.

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 7-3 overall on the season. The Eagles return to action on Tuesday on the road at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joe’s. First pitch is set for 5PM.