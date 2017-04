HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Fitch snapped their 4-game losing streak with an 11-2 victory at Howland. McKenzie Luknis highlighted the win by hitting a grand slam and finishing with 6 RBIs. Lainie Simons and Kayla Kelty each had three hits.

The Falcons’ Ashley Fuller struck out 6 Tigers.

Sara Price reached base three times (2 IBB, 1B) with an RBI for Howland.

Tomorrow, Fitch will host the Tigers at home at 5 pm.