Sen. Brown, Rep. Ryan talk with local steelworkers on policy

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Senator Sherrod Brown and Representative Tim Ryan were both in town on Monday morning, talking with steelworkers.

They met for a round-table discussion at the USW Local 1375 Union Hall in Warren.

Brown said he’s concerned about the trade policies that have led to an oversupply of steel production. Brown said it’s bad policy to place blame for the lost jobs at Ohio steel mills. He offered to work with President Donald Trump on a new policy.

Specifically, he wants the Trump administration to take action on China.

“I’m not happy with the administration’s backing off its promise to designate China as a currency manipulator, which we asked them to do. We expected them to do on day one,” he said.

He and Republican Senator Rob Portman worked together to pass a law back in 2015 that gave Ohio companies more power to fight unfair trade practices by China and other countries.