YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Youngstown apartment complex.

Sonya Shannon appeared in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to aggravated arson charges. She is set to be sentenced May 23.

Shannon had been evicted from the Lois Court apartment complex. Fire investigators said she returned to the apartment complex and threatened to kill residents. She then lit a fire in the stairwell.